A Team Tyndall Airman’s child gets her face painted during Operation Jolly Jingle, a children’s holiday event hosted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2024. The event featured Santa arriving in a F-35A Lightning II, craft stations, a bounce house and cereal bar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8807846
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-UI192-1002
|Resolution:
|7373x4932
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Jolly Jingle [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.