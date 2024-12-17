Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Team Tyndall Airman’s child gets her face painted during Operation Jolly Jingle, a children’s holiday event hosted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2024. The event featured Santa arriving in a F-35A Lightning II, craft stations, a bounce house and cereal bar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)