Santa Claus poses with a Team Tyndall Airman’s child during Operation Jolly Jingle, a holiday event for children hosted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2024. The event featured several activities for the children such as a bounce house, cereal bar, craft stations and face painting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8807852
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-UI192-1001
|Resolution:
|7386x5047
|Size:
|15.32 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
