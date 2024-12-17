Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus poses with a Team Tyndall Airman’s child during Operation Jolly Jingle, a holiday event for children hosted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2024. The event featured several activities for the children such as a bounce house, cereal bar, craft stations and face painting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)