USAFADS perform at Charleston Airshow 2024

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Charleston Airshow, April 20-21, 2024. The Thunderbirds are based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, but travel year-round to showcase the pride, precision, and professionalism of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)
