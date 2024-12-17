Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFADS perform at Charleston Airshow 2024 [Image 17 of 21]

    USAFADS perform at Charleston Airshow 2024

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Charleston Airshow, April 20-21, 2024. The Thunderbirds are based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, but travel year-round to showcase the pride, precision, and professionalism of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8807602
    VIRIN: 240421-F-NI202-1402
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: US
    This work, USAFADS perform at Charleston Airshow 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

