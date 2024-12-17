USAFADS perform at Charleston Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Charleston Airshow, April 20-21, 2024. The Thunderbirds are based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, but travel year-round to showcase the pride, precision, and professionalism of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)