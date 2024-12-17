Cadets 1st Class Kolbe Villa, left, and Nathan Lissy walk across the Davis Airfield flightline after completing an off-base sortie training flight July 30, 2024. Both cadets are members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8807257
|VIRIN:
|240730-O-XS730-9668
|Resolution:
|4609x3068
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The powered flight journey to become aviators [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The powered flight journey to become aviators
No keywords found.