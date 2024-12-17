The powered flight journey to become aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets 1st Class Kolbe Villa, left, and Nathan Lissy walk across the Davis Airfield flightline after completing an off-base sortie training flight July 30, 2024. Both cadets are members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)