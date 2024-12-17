Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The powered flight journey to become aviators [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The powered flight journey to become aviators

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadets 1st Class Kolbe Villa, left, and Nathan Lissy walk across the Davis Airfield flightline after completing an off-base sortie training flight July 30, 2024. Both cadets are members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8807257
    VIRIN: 240730-O-XS730-9668
    Resolution: 4609x3068
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The powered flight journey to become aviators [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The powered flight journey to become aviators
    The powered flight journey to become aviators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The powered flight journey to become aviators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    airmanship
    Precision Flying Team
    Powered Flight Program
    Cadet 1st Class Kolbe Villa
    Nathan Lissey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download