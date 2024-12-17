The powered flight journey to become aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet 3rd Class Emilie Tedeschi completes her pre-flight check in the Cirrus T-53 Kadet II on the Davis Airfield flightline at the U.S. Air Force Academy, July 30, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Powered Flight Program introduces cadets to motorized aircraft and provides a foundation of flight mechanics and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)