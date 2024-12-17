Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The powered flight journey to become aviators [Image 1 of 2]

    The powered flight journey to become aviators

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 3rd Class Emilie Tedeschi completes her pre-flight check in the Cirrus T-53 Kadet II on the Davis Airfield flightline at the U.S. Air Force Academy, July 30, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Powered Flight Program introduces cadets to motorized aircraft and provides a foundation of flight mechanics and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    airmanship
    Powered Flight Program
    Cadet 3rd Class Emilie Tedeschi

