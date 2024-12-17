The powered flight journey to become aviators

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadets 1st Class Kolbe Villa, left, and Nathan Lissy walk across the Davis Airfield...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadets 1st Class Kolbe Villa, left, and Nathan Lissy walk across the Davis Airfield flightline after completing an off-base sortie training flight July 30, 2024. Both cadets are members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

At the U.S. Air Force Academy, cadets develop the skills they will need to become winning warfighters and exceptional aviators. Through the Powered Flight Program, cadets transform into professional aviators, ready to defend our nation. Additionally, the Academy Precision Flying Team offers the opportunity for cadets to represent the pinnacle of aviation excellence and showcase advanced airmanship in national collegiate flying competitions.



“When you are in an aircraft with ultimate responsibility, you are literally in charge of your own destiny,” said Cadet 1st Class Kolbe Villa, an Aeronautical Engineering major. “Your decisions in that Townsend T-51 Deathhawk can lead to a safe and smooth landing on the runway or to an aircraft emergency with a wide range of consequences. You learn a lot of accountability and problem solving, making you a stronger character-driven leader. Powered flight is an excellent place to develop those skills.”



At the Academy, airmanship refers to the overall development of skills and the attitude necessary for a successful aviation career. This includes making good judgment calls, navigation and precision flying. Cadets can choose one of four programs, all of which instill leadership, teamwork and communication skills. They also build technical proficiency, confidence, and resilience. Those programs are the 557th Flying Training’s Powered Flight Program, the 94th Flying Training Squadron’s Soaring Program, and the 98th Flying Training Squadron’s Jump Program.



A cadet and 557th Flying Training Squadron instructor-pilot prepares for takeoff in a Cirrus T-53 Kadet II on the Davis Airfield flightline July 30, 2024. The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Powered Flight Program introduces cadets to motorized aircraft and provides a foundation of flight mechanics and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)



The Powered Flight Program supports the Academy’s mission of developing leaders of character and quality and the core values of integrity, service and excellence. It is a comprehensive introduction to piloting that plays a crucial role in preparing cadets for their future roles as officers, particularly for aspiring aviators, said Program Director Lt. Col. Tanner Go. Through the program, cadets often get their first taste of real-world flying.



“We strive to develop a sense of airmindedness in the cadets in two fundamental ways,” Go said. “We develop the specific skills they need to fly. But we also want to develop the type of character required to be good decision-makers and leaders. Character growth is a big part of the program.”



The Powered Flight Program compresses several weeks of flight training into 10 lessons. The primary focus is on developing fundamental skills, including takeoff and landing, basic aircraft control, navigation and communication with air traffic control.



Cadets are paired with experienced instructor pilots who guide them through the fundamentals. As they progress through the program, cadets gain more responsibility until they perform takeoff and landing to successfully complete a solo flight without assistance. The solo flight is a defining moment in the cadet’s flight training experience at the Academy. During the summer before the 2024-25 academic year, the program achieved a 100% solo flight success rate. Afterward, cadets celebrate their success in the tradition of Air Force pilot training; they each take a turn in the dunk tank.



“I first soloed an airplane as a high school ROTC student 23 years ago, and I can remember it like it was yesterday,” Go said. “It is a huge accomplishment and representation of all of the challenges each individual had to overcome to even reach that point.”



Cadets who excel during the Power Flight Program can apply for the Precision Flying Team. The team consists of only 27 members, nine from each of the three upper classes. These cadets work together to hone their skills and compete across the country. They learn advanced maneuvers and precision landings, enhancing their airmanship capabilities. Through participation in the team, cadets also prepare for U.S. Air Force pilot training after graduation.



Team members keep each other accountable. Mistakes are documented in a binder, not for disciplinary measures, but so pilots learn from each other. They strive to never repeat mistakes and continually improve. This has been an effective tactic as in October, the team captured its 38th consecutive National Intercollegiate Flying Association Regional Championship in Fort Collins, Colorado. Next, they will compete for the national title in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in May.



“There’s a saying I like — ‘A rising tide lifts all ships,’ said Cadet 1st Class Nathan Lissy, a member of the Academy’s Precision Flying Team. “We strive to maintain a culture of peer accountability on the team. Military flying is fundamentally different from our civilian counterparts because we are tasked with the application and management of violence. Maintaining standards is required for that type of aviation. Early on, cadets get a taste of it in the Powered Flight Program to make informed decisions on their future. Piloting, especially in the military, isn’t for everyone.”



The Academy’s commitment to airmanship through programs such as Powered Flight and the Precision Flying Team, ensures that cadets become more than just proficient pilots. Cadets learn the fundamentals of flight through a spirit of exploration and innovation. Whether they continue the pilot’s journey or leadership roles in other career fields, Academy graduates are visionary leaders ready to tackle modern military operations challenges.



“Overcoming challenges like learning to fly builds confidence,” Go said. “That confidence will apply, not just to their careers in military aviation but to any challenges they will face in their future. The interactions cadets have with instructor pilots gets them ready to solo, but it also helps them to leave the Academy and become better leaders, officers and people in general.”