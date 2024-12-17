Col. Randall Hood, right, accepts the 123rd Operations Group guidon from Col. Bruce Bancroft, outgoing commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 11, 2024. Hood replaces Col. Matthew Quenichet, who has assumed command of the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8807197
|VIRIN:
|241011-Z-DI861-1116
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hood takes command of 123rd Operations Group [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hood takes command of 123rd Operations Group
No keywords found.