    Hood takes command of 123rd Operations Group [Image 1 of 4]

    Hood takes command of 123rd Operations Group

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Matthew Quenichet, outgoing commander of the 123rd Operations Group, speaks during the unit’s change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 11., 2024. Col. Randall Hood replaced Quenichet, who is assuming command of the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8807195
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-DI861-1497
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hood takes command of 123rd Operations Group [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Operations Group

