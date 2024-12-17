Hood takes command of 123rd Operations Group

Col. Randall Hood took command of the 123rd Operations Group during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Oct. 11, replacing Col. Matthew Quenichet, who has been selected to lead the 123rd Airlift Wing.



Col. Bruce Bancroft, outgoing wing commander, praised Hood for his work as deputy director of the operations group and welcomed him to his new role.



“Without question, you are the absolute right person to step into this seat, and there could not be a better, more experienced officer to assume this command and to continue a legacy of excellence,” Bancroft said. “For the 16 years that I have known you, one thing has remained constant, and that’s your commitment to service.



“It’s that selfless attribute that has gotten you to where you are today,” he continued. “My sincerest thanks to you as a superb deputy operations group commander. You’re going to do great.”



In his role as deputy commander, Hood oversaw the daily missions of the 165th Airlift Squadron, 123rd Operations Support Squadron, 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and group staff.



During his 32 years of service, Hood has served as a C-130 loadmaster and evaluator pilot, and held multiple leadership positions including commander of the 123rd Operations Support Squadron, director of operations, chief of standardization and evaluation, operations group weapons and tactics chief, squadron electronic combat officer, and aircrew scheduling chief.



He has participated in Operation Provide Promise, Volant Oak, Joint Forge, Coronet Oak, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.



Quenichet, who served as operations group commander for the past four years, thanked Hood and other group Airmen for their support and offered encouragement to Hood in his new role.



“You have been one of the foundational pieces of this operation for decades, and I’m extremely proud of you,” said Quenichet, who assumed command of the 123rd Airlift Wing during another ceremony a few hours later.



“Making you the operations commander is the easiest kind of decision anyone has ever had to make.”

