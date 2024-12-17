Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan hosts OSCAC

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A member of the local community tries on a blast suit during the Osan-Songtan Community Advisory Council tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 26, 2024. The OSCAC began in 2004 and allows members of the base and local community to work together to resolve issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8806539
    VIRIN: 241126-F-BS505-1049
    Resolution: 5106x3404
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan hosts OSCAC [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

