Team Osan hosts OSCAC

A member of the local community tries on a blast suit during the Osan-Songtan Community Advisory Council tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 26, 2024. The OSCAC began in 2004 and allows members of the base and local community to work together to resolve issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)