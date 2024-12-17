Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan hosts OSCAC

    Team Osan hosts OSCAC

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dandre McCoy, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution supervisor, explains the function of an R-11 Refueler during the Osan-Songtan Community Advisory Council tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 26, 2024. This tour introduced members of the local community to different units and members stationed on base. The OSCAC began in 2004 and allows members of the base and local community to work together to resolve issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024
    Photo ID: 8806541
    VIRIN: 241126-F-BS505-1063
    Resolution: 5200x3467
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Osan hosts OSCAC [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Community

