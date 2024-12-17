Team Osan hosts OSCAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dandre McCoy, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel distribution supervisor, explains the function of an R-11 Refueler during the Osan-Songtan Community Advisory Council tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 26, 2024. This tour introduced members of the local community to different units and members stationed on base. The OSCAC began in 2004 and allows members of the base and local community to work together to resolve issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)