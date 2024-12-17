Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan hosts OSCAC

    Team Osan hosts OSCAC

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Osan-Songtan Community Advisory Council pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 26, 2024. The OSCAC was founded in 2004 and provides a forum for members of the 51st Fighter Wing and the local community to address issues or concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024
    Photo ID: 8806540
    VIRIN: 241126-F-BS505-1107
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Osan hosts OSCAC, by TSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Community

