Team Osan hosts OSCAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Osan-Songtan Community Advisory Council pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 26, 2024. The OSCAC was founded in 2004 and provides a forum for members of the 51st Fighter Wing and the local community to address issues or concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)