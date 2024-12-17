Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Steve Mrozek, director of the Selfridge Military Air Museum, accepts a donation from the Selfridge Base Community Council president-elect, Mr. John Stoltz, at the council's December meeting, in Harrison Twp., Michigan, Dec. 17, 2024. The mission of the 250-member council is to bridge the relationship between members serving at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the surrounding communities and support the local military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)