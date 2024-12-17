Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Mr. Steve Mrozek, director of the Selfridge Military Air Museum, accepts a donation from the Selfridge Base Community Council president-elect, Mr. John Stoltz, at the council's December meeting, in Harrison Twp., Michigan, Dec. 17, 2024. The mission of the 250-member council is to bridge the relationship between members serving at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the surrounding communities and support the local military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8806340
    VIRIN: 241217-Z-JK012-1004
    Resolution: 1799x1200
    Size: 281.72 KB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting
    Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting
    Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Base Community Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download