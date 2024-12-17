Selfridge Base Community Council December Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general, Michigan National Guard, speaks to members of the Selfridge Base Community Council during its December meeting, in Harrison Twp., Michigan, Dec. 17, 2024. The mission of the 250-member council is to bridge the relationship between members serving at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)