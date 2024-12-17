Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Kendall Lunstra, 114th Munitions Flight Chief, 114th Fighter Wing, is helping serve a holiday meal to Airmen with fellow leadership at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, December 8, 2024. The unit’s services personnel made a holiday lunch that was served by leadership as an appreciation to all the Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:58
    Photo ID: 8806328
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-OP380-1021
    Resolution: 5351x4281
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen
    114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Holiday
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    114th FW
    SDANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download