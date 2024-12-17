U.S. Air National Guard Col. Dale Gadbois, Director of Staff for Air, 114th Fighter Wing, is helping serve a holiday meal to Airmen with fellow leadership at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, December 8, 2024. The unit’s services personnel made a holiday lunch that was served by leadership as an appreciation to all the Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 17:58
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
This work, 114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.