114th Fighter Wing leadership serve holiday meal to Airmen

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Dan. McNeil, acting wing commander chief, 114th Fighter Wing, is helping serve a holiday meal to Airmen with fellow leadership at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, December 7, 2024. The unit’s services personnel made a holiday lunch that was served by leadership as an appreciation to all the Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)