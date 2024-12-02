SRF-Bravo aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241213-N-AY869-1585 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Cooper Van Dyke demonstrates proper apprehension techniques during a security reaction force bravo exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 13. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)