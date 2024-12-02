Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRF-Bravo aboard the USS Cole

    SRF-Bravo aboard the USS Cole

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241213-N-AY869-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Christopher Howard is placed into red man suit for a security reaction force bravo exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 13. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    This work, SRF-Bravo aboard the USS Cole, by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

