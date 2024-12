SRF-Bravo aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241213-N-AY869-1122 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 13, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Apprentice Marion Baagala apprehends a simulated assailant during a security reaction force bravo exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Dec. 13. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)