    39th ABW Airmen receive STEP promotions [Image 4 of 4]

    39th ABW Airmen receive STEP promotions

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alicia Killins, 39th Medical Group, poses for a photo with 39th Air Base Wing leadership after being notified of her selection for promotion under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2024. The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their ranks to the grades of staff and technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    This work, 39th ABW Airmen receive STEP promotions [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    STEP Promotions

