39th ABW Airmen receive STEP promotions

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alicia Killins, 39th Medical Group, poses for a photo with 39th Air Base Wing leadership after being notified of her selection for promotion under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2024. The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their ranks to the grades of staff and technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)