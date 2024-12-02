Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW Airmen receive STEP promotions

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.17.2024

    Courtesy Story

    39th Air Base Wing

    In two surprise ceremonies, Tech. Sgt. Alicia Killins and Staff Sgt. Alexander Quan were honored for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty as they were promoted to the ranks of Technical and Staff Sergeant, respectively at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2024.

    The promotions were awarded as part of the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the 39th Air Base Wing.

    Tech. Sgt. Alicia Killins, assigned to the 39th Medical Group, and Staff Sgt. Alexander Quan, assigned to the 717th Air Base Squadron, have consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise in their roles.

    The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their rank to the grades of Staff and Technical Sergeant.

    During the ceremonies, both Airmen expressed their gratitude for the recognition and thanked their mentors, supervisors, and fellow Airmen for their support and guidance throughout their careers.

