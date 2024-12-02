39th ABW Airmen receive STEP promotions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Quan, 717th Air Base Squadron, poses for a photo after being notified of his selection for promotion under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2024. The STEP promotion program authorizes commanders to immediately promote enlisted Airmen who exhibit exceptional potential beyond their ranks to the grades of staff and technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)