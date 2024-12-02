Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024

U.S. Navy Lt. Reagan Reitmeier, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, talks to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Spencer Alvarez, assigned 1st Intelligence Battalion, about systems in the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Alvarez was riding with VP-46 for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
