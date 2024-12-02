Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Reagan Reitmeier, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, talks to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Spencer Alvarez, assigned 1st Intelligence Battalion, about systems in the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Alvarez was riding with VP-46 for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)