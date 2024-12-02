Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kealan Trainor, assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO), listens to U.S. Navy Lt. Stephan Hinson speak about mission systems on a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Marines from 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO) and 1st Intelligence Battalion were riding with the Grey Knights for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)