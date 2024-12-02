Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Spencer Alvarez and Cpl. Kealan Trainor (left), Marines assigned to 1st Intelligence Battalion and 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO), stand inside a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Trainor and Alvarez were riding with the Grey Knights for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)