    Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024 [Image 1 of 10]

    Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Spencer Alvarez and Cpl. Kealan Trainor (left), Marines assigned to 1st Intelligence Battalion and 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (1st ANGLICO), stand inside a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., Dec. 11, 2024. Trainor and Alvarez were riding with the Grey Knights for Steel Knight 2024 to gain systems understanding and inter-branch interoperability. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 23:25
    Photo ID: 8804115
    VIRIN: 241211-N-AN659-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Fly on P-8A Poseidon during Steel Knight 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Grey Knights

