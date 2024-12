1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, crosses a viper bridge during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2024. During the exercise, 1st CEB was evaluated on their ability to provide mobility along key maneuver corridors and establish engagement areas in order to enable 1st MARDIV to hold key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin)