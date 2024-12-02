1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Koltin Barnes, a motor vehicle operator with Engineer Support Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, directs a 7-ton truck carrying a viper bridge during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2024. During the exercise, 1st CEB was evaluated on their ability to provide mobility along key maneuver corridors and establish engagement areas in order to enable 1st MARDIV to hold key terrain. Barnes is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin)