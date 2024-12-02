Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin 

    1st Marine Division

    A U.S. Marine with Engineer Support Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, connects a chain to a viper bridge during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2024. During the exercise, 1st CEB was evaluated on their ability to provide mobility along key maneuver corridors and establish engagement areas in order to enable 1st MARDIV to hold key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adeola Adetimehin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8803879
    VIRIN: 241212-M-WM718-1070
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Adeola Adetimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise
    1st CEB employs bridging capabilities during field exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    viper
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    1st CEB
    FEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download