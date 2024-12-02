Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relatives of First Military Burial at ANC Visit Gravesite [Image 23 of 24]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Robert Christman and his family visits the gravesite of Robert's cousin, U.S. Army Pvt. William Christman, in Section 27 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 10, 2024. A member of the 67th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the Civil War, Pvt. Christman was the first military burial at ANC in 1864. Robert visited during Wreaths Across America Family Pass Holder Day at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 13:59
    Photo ID: 8802996
    VIRIN: 241208-A-IW468-3871
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.69 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    wreaths across america
    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    waa

