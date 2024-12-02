Relatives of First Military Burial at ANC Visit Gravesite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arlington National Cemetery Command Historian Dr. Steve Carney, left, speaks with Robert Christman, sitting, and his family by the gravesite of Robert’s cousin, U.S. Army Pvt. William Christman, in Section 27 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 10, 2024. A member of the 67th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment during the Civil War, Pvt. Christman was the first military burial at ANC in 1864. Robert visited during Wreaths Across America Family Pass Holder Day at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)