U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk

Members of Incirlik conducted a wing-wide foreign object debris (FOD) walk at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. The wing held a joint FOD walk to pick up debris to ensure the safety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)