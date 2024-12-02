U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The quality assurance team poses for a photo before a foreign object debris (FOD) walk at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. The wing held a joint FOD walk to pick up debris to ensure the safety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)