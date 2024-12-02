Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    The quality assurance team poses for a photo before a foreign object debris (FOD) walk at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. The wing held a joint FOD walk to pick up debris to ensure the safety of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:37
    This work, U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    FOD
    partnership

