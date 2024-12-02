U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rayanna Porter, 728th Air Mobility Squadron unit training manager, finds the golden bolt during a foreign object debris (FOD) walk at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. The golden bolt was placed by the maintenance quality assurance team to test member’s attention to detail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)