U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, walks on the flightline to remove foreign object debris at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. Incirlik Air Base is a strategic installation used by four nations in the defense of NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)