U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk

U.S. Air Force and Turkish Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing and 10th Main Jet Base Command walk on the flight line to remove foreign object debris at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. Incirlik Air Base is a strategic installation used by four nations in the defense of NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
