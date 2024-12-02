U.S., Turkish Airmen conduct joint FOD walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Chung, 39th Air Base Wing airfield manager, oversees Airmen of the 39th Air Base Wing during a walk on the flightline to remove foreign object debris at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2024. FOD walks help to facilitate the safe operation of aircraft in and out of the airfield, protecting lives and equipment. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)