Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel

German military forces familiarize Polish and U.S. Army soldiers with German weapons and gear at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 11-12, 2024. The marksmanship training was conducted to enhance interoperability and comradery between multinational soldiers assigned to NATO-led Regional Command East Kosovo Force, also known as KFOR.
