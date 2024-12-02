Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German military forces familiarize Polish and U.S. Army soldiers with German weapons and gear at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 11-12, 2024. The marksmanship training was conducted to enhance interoperability and comradery between multinational soldiers assigned to NATO-led Regional Command East Kosovo Force, also known as KFOR.