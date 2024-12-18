KFOR German Contingent hosts multinational interoperability training at Camp Bondsteel

For over 75 years, the diverse group of Allies and partners who collectively form NATO operations have worked together with the goal of securing a lasting peace in Europe and North America. Multinational interoperability is a key component to the success of NATO missions.



The NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, conducts operations daily and holds training focusing on interoperability on a regular basis to ensure a safe and secure environment for all people living in Kosovo.



The German contingent of KFOR Regional Command-East, also known as RC-E, hosted a two-day training event for Polish and U.S. soldiers at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 11-12, 2024. During the training, German soldiers familiarized the multinational forces with German-specific vehicles, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and special emphasis was placed on weapon systems.



The soldiers were given basic knowledge of various German issued weapons including the Heckler & Koch-manufactured MG4/MG5 rifles, MP7 submachine gun and the G27 and G28 rifles. Additionally, special instruction was placed on the Heckler & Koch P8A1 pistol and the G36 A1/A2 rifle because on the second day of training the hosted soldiers were able to shoot these weapons on the range.



OR-7 Marvin Gastel, a German infantry soldier, organized and coordinated the event with the intention of not only educating the other KFOR contingent’s soldiers on German equipment and procedures, but also as a way of developing new relationships and comradery. Many of the KFOR RC-E Polish forces traveled from Camp Novo Selo to Camp Bondsteel for the event. This allowed the forces to interact in ways they are unable to as part of their usual day-to-day missions.



“I think it is important to meet with the other nationalities here in Camp Bondsteel,” said Gastel. “You can see what capabilities they have, the kinds of materials they have, and this is important knowledge for leaders.”



During the first day of training, the German troops displayed multiple tactical vehicles. Soldiers climbed inside a vehicle named DINGO 2, a patrol and security vehicle, and observed as the German subject matter experts educated them on the truck’s communications systems, amphibious capabilities, and the various ways the German Forces utilize the vehicle. The GFF Yak Wasserwerfer, commonly known as a water cannon, is a vehicle that gathered the interest of the U.S. and Polish forces. This vehicle is utilized for crowd riot control training, and is an example of a German capability that is unique to their nation’s military while serving in Kosovo.



Leaders from the Polish contingent appreciated the opportunity to be educated on German technologies and operations. Lt. Gabriel Wozny, a KFOR RC-E Polish platoon commander, spoke highly about the two-day training event.



“As a Polish officer, I believe training with international partners is essential to the KFOR mission because it enhances operational readiness and supports mutual understanding among allied forces,” said Wozny. “By sharing experiences, tactics, and best practices, we can build a stronger operational bond and improve our ability to respond effectively to challenges encountered in a theater of operations.”



The U.S. Soldiers were impressed at the level of professionalism and patience shown by the instructors throughout the event and especially at the range. West Virginia Army National Guard Staff. Sgt. Mickey Miller, a KFOR RC-E Public Affairs noncommissioned officer, had never shot the German weapons prior to the training and gained confidence after the familiarization.



“I was thoroughly impressed by every German instructor out there,” said Miller. “Gastel ran the range very well. It felt like a very non-competitive and instructional day where we were just helping each other be better soldiers.”



Interoperability is imperative to the success of the KFOR mission, and multinational training has many benefits for all involved. Gastel is pleased to have met the other soldiers and knows he gained new friendships.



“I think it is always a good idea to link up and start communications with other people,” said Gastel. “On missions it is important to know that you not only have another nation on your right and left side but that it is your neighbor and you know their faces.”

