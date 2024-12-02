Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    German military forces familiarize Polish and U.S. Army soldiers with German weapons and gear at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 11-12, 2024. The marksmanship training was conducted to enhance interoperability and comradery between multinational soldiers assigned to NATO-led Regional Command East Kosovo Force, also known as KFOR. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8802092
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-UU669-1400
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel
    Multinational marksmanship training conducted at Camp Bondsteel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download