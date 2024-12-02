Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW leadership recognizes Airmen [Image 7 of 7]

    379th AEW leadership recognizes Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing receives a coin within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2024. Wing leadership recognized outstanding Mission Ready Airmen who have demonstrated excellence filling roles outside of their primary Air Force job. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8802009
    VIRIN: 241202-F-YH673-1328
    Resolution: 5145x3430
    Size: 911.16 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Maintenance Squadron
    Force Support Squadron
    Logistic Readiness Squadron
    Mission Ready Airmen

