A U.S. Airman assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing receives a coin within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2024. Airmen across multiple jobs were recognized for their work building pallets of munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8802006
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-YH673-1313
|Resolution:
|6066x4044
|Size:
|982.02 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW leadership recognizes Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.