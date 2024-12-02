379th AEW leadership recognizes Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Ehmen, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, listens to Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2024. Wing leadership recognized outstanding Airmen who have demonstrated excellence filling roles outside of their primary Air Force job. (U.S. Air Force photo)