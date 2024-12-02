Task Force 70 joins Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Force Flotilla 7 for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2024) Cmdr. Steve Miller, right, assistant chief of staff for plans and engagements for Commander, Task Force 70, speaks to representatives of the Republic of Korea Navy’s Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7 on the pier beside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during the forces’ Composite Warfare Committee Meeting (CWCM), Dec. 4. These regular meetings between the two forces represent opportunities for the tactical-level commanders and staffs to exchange best practices, build relationships, improve interoperability and plan future exchanges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)