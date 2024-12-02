Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 70 joins Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Force Flotilla 7 for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force 70 joins Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Force Flotilla 7 for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2024) Cmdr. Steve Miller, right, assistant chief of staff for plans and engagements for Commander, Task Force 70, speaks to representatives of the Republic of Korea Navy’s Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7 on the pier beside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during the forces’ Composite Warfare Committee Meeting (CWCM), Dec. 4. These regular meetings between the two forces represent opportunities for the tactical-level commanders and staffs to exchange best practices, build relationships, improve interoperability and plan future exchanges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 23:51
    Photo ID: 8801813
    VIRIN: 241204-N-IK052-1109
    Resolution: 6826x4551
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    CTF 70
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    CWCM
    Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

