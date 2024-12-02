Task Force 70 joins Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA – Representatives of the Republic of Korea Navy’s Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7 and the U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70 met in Yokosuka, Japan, for the latest in the two forces’ regular Composite Warfare Committee Meetings (CWCM) from Dec. 3-5, 2024.



Now in their 28th year, the meetings represent opportunities for the tactical-level commanders and staffs to exchange best practices, build relationships, improve interoperability and plan future exchanges.



“CTF 70 gets tremendous value from CWCM with our friends and colleagues at Maritime Task Flotilla 7,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70. “We learn from each other, strengthen personal bonds and build the foundation for combined operations at-sea. These interactions deliver tangible benefits by generating meaningful combined operations supporting our shared goals of peace and stability in the region.”



The last CWCM took place in May on Jeju Island, Republic of Korea. CTF 70 and MTF 7 forces subsequently trained together during exercise Freedom Edge 24-2 in early November.



Task Force 70 controls the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, as well as the ships and aircraft operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

