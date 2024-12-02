YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2024) Cmdr. Steve Miller, right, assistant chief of staff for plans and engagements for Commander, Task Force 70, speaks to representatives of the Republic of Korea Navy’s Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7 in the headquarters of Destroyer Squadron 15 during the forces’ Composite Warfare Committee Meeting (CWCM), Dec. 4. These regular meetings between the two forces represent opportunities for the tactical-level commanders and staffs to exchange best practices, build relationships, improve interoperability and plan future exchanges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 23:51
|Photo ID:
|8801812
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-IK052-1025
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force 70 joins Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Force Flotilla 7 for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force 70 joins Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting
No keywords found.