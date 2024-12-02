Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A cadet from the United States Military Academy at West Point cheer on their team at the 125th Army Navy Game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 21:42
    Photo ID: 8801102
    VIRIN: 241214-A-NR779-1175
    Resolution: 4753x3169
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army-Navy Game 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

