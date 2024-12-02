Date Taken: 12.14.2024 Date Posted: 12.14.2024 21:42 Photo ID: 8801101 VIRIN: 241214-A-NR779-3127 Resolution: 3216x3216 Size: 6.31 MB Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army-Navy Game 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.